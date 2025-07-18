(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea is paused, with the next eruptive episode expected to start in the next few days.

In this week’s Volcano Watch article, written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates, we remember the destructive eruption of Mauna Loa, 75 years ago.

Lava fountains at the summit of Kīlauea have been shining a spotlight on Hawaii’s most active volcano but let us not forget the larger one looming in the background of Kīlauea. Mauna Loa is currently quiet and now is a good opportunity to remember the 1950 Southwest Rift Zone eruption—the volcano’s most recent eruption to have caused significant damage – 75 years ago.

Mauna Loa erupted frequently prior to 1950. Consistent written records of Mauna Loa eruptions begin in 1843. Between then and 1950, there were 30 Mauna Loa eruptions which means that before 1950, Mauna Loa erupted on average every 3–4 years. Fast forward to 2025, and there have been only three eruptions of Mauna Loa in the past 75 years since 1950: 1975, 1984, and 2022. While the frequency of Mauna Loa eruptions has decreased in the past 75 years compared to the century before that, Mauna Loa remains an active volcano that will erupt again someday. Eruptions of Mauna Loa generally start high in the summit region, above 12,000 feet (3,660 m) elevation. From there, eruptions can migrate into one of the two rift zones—the Northeast Rift Zone or the Southwest Rift Zone—or, less commonly, radial vents on the northwest flank. During the spring of 1950, Mauna Loa inflation due to magma accumulating beneath the surface was evident on monitoring stations at the summit of Kīlauea. In May 1950, seismic activity in Mauna Loa increased, with the largest earthquake—a magnitude-6.4—occurring on May 29. On June 1, a swarm of earthquakes occurred, and at 9:25 p.m. HST the night sky was illuminated with red glow as a fissure system 2.5 miles (4 km) long opened high on the southwest flank of the summit region of Mauna Loa. Activity at the initial fissure system only lasted a few hours, and lava flows stalled at about 9,000 ft (2,800 m) elevation. Soon after, two other sets of fissure vents opened lower on the Southwest Rift Zone, between 10,500–8,500 ft (3,200–2,590 m) and 8,200–7,810 ft (2,500–2,380 m) elevation. Lava fountains nearly 200 ft (60 m) high fed a system of complex braided lava flows that were moving nearly 15 miles (24 km) per hour down the steep west flanks of Mauna Loa. About three hours after these lower fissures opened, the first lava flow crossed Highway 11 and entered the ocean, destroying a gas station, post office, and several homes along the way.