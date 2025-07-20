(BIVN) – Kilauea Avenue in Downtown Hilo was closed on Sunday as police and road crews were back working on the recently fallen banyan tree, and this time they were investigating reports of human remains.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department issued an alert at around noon on July 20th, informing the public of the Kilauea Ave closure between Mohouli Street and Pauahi Street. The closure was in effect while “road crews clear the fallen banyan tree and police investigate reports of human remains found for the next 6 hours.”

The road was reopened by early Sunday evening.

The landmark banyan tree fell across Kilauea Avenue on Saturday, July 12th, blocking the road and knocking down power lines. Portions of the tree fell across The Calvary Chapel Hilo, and covered a vehicle under its branches.

At the time, there were no reported injuries.

Since then, the tree was removed from the road and the power lines were restored. However, the mountain of roots and branches has remained, off the road, in the location where it toppled.

This is a breaking news story. We will have more information when it becomes available.