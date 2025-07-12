(BIVN) – A giant banyan tree fell on Kilauea Avenue in Hilo on Saturday, blocking the road and knocking down power lines.

The tree fell across The Calvary Chapel Hilo, and covered a vehicle under its branches. There were no reported injuries.

“One vehicle was found on roadway under branches, with occupants having exited vehicle prior to first responders arrival,” the Hawaiʻi Fire Department noted. “Multiple utility poles and power lines were down on roadway as a result of fallen tree. Surrounding area was searched and evacuated.”

The fire department says Calvary Chapel was searched and cleared. First responders also reviewed bystander videos of the tree falling to see if there were any pedestrians or other vehicles trapped under the tree.

Kilauea Avenue was closed between Mohouli and Aupuni Streets as work to clear the tree continues.