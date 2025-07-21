(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption of Kīlauea volcano is once again paused, after Episode 29 ended on Sunday evening. The episode ended abruptly around 6:35 p.m. HST on July 20 after over 13 hours of continuous lava fountaining.

Episode 29 was “certainly different”, scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory noted. The usual “nozzle” like shape of the vent exit broke down early in the episode, the Observatory wrote, “allowing lava to spray in multiple directions and preventing the fountains from growing higher.” Lava fountains did not exceed 330 feet (100 meters).

An estimated 1.8 billion gallons (7 million cubic meters) of lava erupted during the episode, covering approximately 80% of the crater floor, scientists stated.

Approximately 18.5 microradians of deflationary tilt were recorded during Episode 29. When the episode ended, deflation changed to inflation at the summit and seismic tremor intensity decreased.

No changes have been detected in the East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

Kīlauea Volcano Alert Level remains at WATCH.