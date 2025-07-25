(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources on Friday issued a statement on the banyan tree that fell in Hilo earlier this month, killing two women.

“We at DLNR are deeply saddened by the loss of life at the site where the banyan tree fell in Hilo last week,” the department said. “Our hearts go out to the families affected by this tragedy.”

The giant banyan tree fell across Kilauea Avenue on July 12th, blocking the road and knocking down power lines. Portions of the tree fell across The Calvary Chapel Hilo, and covered a vehicle under its branches.

A week later, police confirmed the discovery of two deceased women within the debris of the downed banyan tree. Police believed the women were likely struck by falling tree limbs.

A small memorial has since been set up on the sidewalk fronting the fallen tree.

In its statement, the DLNR said public access to the site is currently prohibited. Temporary fencing has been placed around the property and there is increased Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement presence in the area, the DLNR said.



The DLNR said it hired a contractor to trim and remove the tree, including the entire root ball. The work is scheduled to begin Tuesday, July 29.

“The fallen tree was at least partially on DLNR land, and our records show regular maintenance on the tree dating back to at least 2006, with the most recent service in 2021,” the DLNR stated. “In every instance, the tree maintenance was performed by a licensed contractor with certified arborists.”