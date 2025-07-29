(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains paused, and scientists say the next lava fountaining episode could begin later this week.

On Monday, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said that if the current rate of inflation continues, the next episode may occur in approximately 3-5 days.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH. No significant activity has been noted along Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

From Monday’s summit observations made by USGS scientists: