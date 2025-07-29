(BIVN) – Tropical cyclone activity has intensified in the Central Pacific this week, although none of the storms appear to pose a threat to Hawaiʻi at this time.

“Tropical cyclone activity continues far south and southeast of the Hawaiian Islands as now Major Hurricane Iona and Tropical Storm Keli continue churning westward,” wrote the National Weather Service in a Tuesday morning discussion. “There is also third area the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is tracking for tropical cyclone development east of Keli also likely to continue to drift westward based on NHC advisories and global model forecasts.”

“There is currently no immediate threat to the Hawaiian Islands from these systems,” the Honolulu NWS wrote. “We will continue to monitor these tropical systems as they pass far south of the state for potential in lowering inversion heights, and limiting clouds and showers Wednesday into the weekend.”

Tropical disturbances are also developing in the Eastern Pacific, although there are no named storms at this time.

As of Tuesday morning, Iona was almost a Category 4 hurricane and rapidly intensifying. The storm is a comfortable distance from Hawaiʻi island at 565 miles south of South Point.

“The major hurricane could get a little stronger today, and the official forecast is at the top end of the intensity guidance in the short term,” the National Hurricane Center wrote. “However, as is the case in most major hurricanes, internal dynamics like eyewall replacement cycles could occur that cause fluctuations in the system’s strength. Iona is expected to move into less favorable conditions of drier air, stronger shear, and slightly cooler SSTs by tonight, and that should end the strengthening trend and induce weakening.”

Tropical Storm Keli is 685 miles southeast of Hilo. With maximum sustained winds near 40 mph, Keli is not forecast to strengthen during the next 48 hours.

“Showers and thunderstorms have increased in association with a well-defined area of low pressure located about 1,400 miles east-southeast of the Hawaiian Islands,” the National Weather Service wrote, concerning a third system to the east of Iona and Keli. “If the thunderstorms persist or increase, this system will likely become a tropical depression or tropical storm while it moves westward into the Central Pacific basin.”