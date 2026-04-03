(BIVN) – The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory issued an information statement on Thursday, saying that there will soon be a change in how it applies the USGS Volcano Alert Level and Aviation Color Code system for the ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea.

The Kīlauea summit eruption is currently paused, with the next episode of high lava fountaining (episode 44) expected sometime between April 6th and April 14th.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level and Aviation Color Code system to communicate about volcanic activity and associated ground and airborne hazards at Kīlauea. It is currently at the an Alert Level of Watch and an Aviation Color Code of ORANGE.

From the USGS HVO information statement:

Starting after the next episode (episode 44, forecast for April 6–14), HVO will change how it applies Kīlauea’s Alert Level and Aviation Color Code. These updates will more clearly distinguish hazards during eruptive pauses and eruptive episodes. Pauses during the eruption have lengthened from a few days at the beginning of the eruption to more than three weeks at present. During pauses, eruptive hazards are greatly reduced. The forecastable nature of these fountaining episodes allows HVO to move between Alert Levels/Aviation Color Codes with greater confidence than is typical before the start of a new eruption.