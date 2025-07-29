(BIVN) – A Tsunami Watch was issued for the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday afternoon, following a massive earthquake off Russia.

The magnitude 8.0 earthquake occurred at 1:26 p.m. HST and was located off the east coast of Kamchatka, Russia.

“Based on all available data, a tsunami may have been generated by this earthquake that could be destructive on coastal areas even far from the epicenter,” stated the Honolulu-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. “An investigation is underway to determine if there is a tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.”

Emergency officials said that if tsunami waves impact Hawaiʻi, the estimated earliest arrival of the first tsunami wave is 7:17 p.m. Tuesday evening (July 29th).

“Further messages will be issued hourly or sooner as conditions warrant until the threat to Hawaiʻi has passed,” officials said.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.