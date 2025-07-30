(BIVN) – The Tsunami Advisory for the Hawaiian Islands is cancelled. All emergency shelters are now closed and roads are open.

“All coastal areas, shorelines, and beaches are open at this time, but please exercise caution in and around coastlines as dangerous conditions may still be present in some areas,” stated the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense in a radio message.



“Beach parks are open; however, some locations may be closed due to the conditions present at the beach park,” the emergency officials said.

The office of Mayor Kimo Alameda stated that they are “requesting the public to continue to exercise caution in and near the water.”

“The earthquake added an enormous amount of energy to the ocean, which has produced strong and unusual currents near the shore and in harbors,” the mayor’s office said.

“The County sincerely thanks the public for its cooperation during Tuesday’s tsunami evacuation,” the County stated. “Roads that experienced flooding have been cleared of debris.”

The County added that residents and business operators returning to their properties are advised to: