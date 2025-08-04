(BIVN) – A new tropical depression has formed in the Eastern Pacific, and is moving towards the west-northwest.

Tropical Depression Eight-E is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm by tonight.

“Long range global models currently show another weakening tropical system, currently Tropical Depression Eight-E, will pass north of the islands from Sunday through Monday, once again disrupting trade winds and producing warm and very humid weather,” the National Weather Service in Honolulu stated on Monday morning. “Stay tuned for weather forecast updates as the track of this next approaching tropical system will likely change over time.”

The remnants of the former Tropical Cyclone Gil, the previous storm to enter the Central Pacific, continue to drift westward. The weakened system will pass just north of the Hawaiian Islands on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Warm and very humid conditions with a slight increase in island shower activity will accompany Gil’s passage,” forecasters wrote, noting that the latest global weather models “take the strongest part of this system far enough north to limit significant shower activity.”