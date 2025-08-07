(BIVN) – Developers have been invited to bid on the first phase of renovations at the old Hilo Memorial Hospital.

The County of Hawaiʻi Office of Housing and Community Development (OHCD) is planning to establish a coordinated resource hub at the site of the former hospital located at 34 Rainbow Drive. The hub will be focused on housing stabilization, workforce readiness, behavioral health, and other wraparound services, officials say.

The first phase of renovations will include:

Re-roofing the main structure.

Safe removal of hazardous materials.

Selective removal of invasive trees to prevent future damage to the building foundation.

“These renovations mark an important step toward transforming the old Hilo Memorial Hospital into a hub of housing and support services,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “With a focus on transitioning individuals to permanent housing, we are building pathways to long-term stability for some of our most vulnerable residents.”

From the Hawaiʻi County OHCD: