(BIVN) – Developers have been invited to bid on the first phase of renovations at the old Hilo Memorial Hospital.
The County of Hawaiʻi Office of Housing and Community Development (OHCD) is planning to establish a coordinated resource hub at the site of the former hospital located at 34 Rainbow Drive. The hub will be focused on housing stabilization, workforce readiness, behavioral health, and other wraparound services, officials say.
The first phase of renovations will include:
- Re-roofing the main structure.
- Safe removal of hazardous materials.
- Selective removal of invasive trees to prevent future damage to the building foundation.
“These renovations mark an important step toward transforming the old Hilo Memorial Hospital into a hub of housing and support services,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “With a focus on transitioning individuals to permanent housing, we are building pathways to long-term stability for some of our most vulnerable residents.”
From the Hawaiʻi County OHCD:
Future phases will include selective upgrades to electrical and mechanical systems (including fire sprinklers, alarms, elevators, and ADA compliance), interior improvements such as new flooring and windows, and repairs to exterior finishes and painting.
“This project represents a critical investment in the future of housing and homeless services in East Hawai‘i,” said County Housing Administrator Kehaulani Costa. “By restoring this historic site, we’re envisioning a place where community members experiencing homelessness can access the support they need to move toward permanent housing and stability. This first phase is just the beginning of a long-term vision to strengthen our island’s response to homelessness and housing instability.”
Bids are due by 2 p.m. Sept. 25 via the Public Purchase System. Construction is expected to begin this fall, with completion anticipated in about six months. The first phase is supported by $16.6 million in federal grants secured by U.S. Sens. Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono.
A Finding of No Significant Impact was issued in April 2024 as part of the project’s environmental assessment. In July, OHCD selected SSFM International as the construction project manager to oversee the renovations.
The hospital sits on approximately 25 acres owned by the State and managed by the County through Executive Order. The site is currently home to the Keolahou emergency shelter (44 beds) and Hale Kulike permanent supportive housing program (17 beds), both operated by HOPE Services Hawai‘i Inc.
The work is not expected to require the relocation of those currently residing in the shelter and permanent supportive housing program.
The full invitation for bid and application instructions can be found on the Public Purchase System. Additional information on the project can also be found on the OHCD website.
