(BIVN) – Tropical Storm Henriette, located 1,280 miles east of Hilo on Thursday morning, is expected to become a hurricane as it passes to the north of the Hawaiian Islands.

Henriette is moving west at 16 mph. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. The National Hurricane Center says little change in strength is forecast during the next couple of days, followed by gradual intensification. It could become a hurricane as it makes a gradual turn toward the northwest Friday and over the weekend.

“Medium range global models and National Hurricane Center forecasts continue to show Tropical Storm Henriette passing just north of the islands from Sunday through Monday, once again disrupting trade winds, enhancing leeward and interior island shower activity, and producing warm and very humid weather,” the Honolulu-based National Weather Service office stated on Thursday. “Moderate trade winds with drier trends develop from late Monday onward, with more typical summer weather conditions lasting through the end of next week.”

From the National Hurricane Center discussion posted at 5 a.m. HST: