(BIVN) – Mauna Loa is not erupting, and the massive Hawaiʻi island volcano has been relatively quiet over the past month.

On Thursday, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory issued its monthly Mauna Loa update. Scientists reported a 34% percent increase in seismicity over the previous month.

The Observatory said earthquake clustering under Mauna Loa’s upper-Southwest Rift Zone dissipated this month, but there was an increase in small events, dispersed deeper under the volcano.

“The volcano remains relatively quiet nonetheless, with 70 small-magnitude earthquakes (below M3.0) detected beneath its summit, which is expected for this volcano following its eruption in 2022,” the scientists wrote.

From the August 7th update by the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory: