(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Mayor Kimo Alameda recently vetoed legislation that would have prohibited roadside soliciting.

On Wednesday, the mayor’s office announced the veto of Hawaiʻi County Council Bill 59, “citing concerns the legislation could impact constitutionally protected speech and expression in public spaces,” a news release stated.

The bill was introduced by Council Chair Holeka Goro Inaba, and passed by the Hawaiʻi County Council on July 9. The measure would have prohibited the “receiving, soliciting, delivering, or offering goods or services while in a street”, and set penalties.

Mayor Alameda vetoed Bill 59 on July 31st. In his veto message, Alameda reasoned the law could subject the County to legal challenges.

Alameda also said the restrictions could impact the use of “flag stops” on certain County bus routes.



“While the bill attempts to address public safety concerns, we must be careful when restricting use or access to public rights of way,” Mayor Alameda stated. “Such legislation needs to be legally sound and equitable in its applications.”



This was the first veto of Mayor Alameda’s term in office.