(BIVN) – Tropical Storm Henriette is about 885 miles east of Hilo, moving west at 17 mph. Henriette is forecast to eventually drift northwestward, passing just north of the Hawaiian Islands from Sunday through Monday.

With maximum sustained winds at 40 mph, Henriette is barely a tropical storm. Henriette could degenerate to a remnant low later today, the National Hurricane Center says. However, it is then expected to restrengthen, possibly becoming a hurricane by Monday, far from Hawaiʻi.

The National Weather Service says the passage of Henriette “will produce lighter trade winds, increasing shower trends over island interior sections, with very warm and humid conditions lasting into Monday.”

“Trades begin to transition back into the islands with decreasing humidity and a more stable trade wind weather pattern from Monday afternoon onward,” forecasters said.

From the National Hurricane Center discussion posted at 5 a.m. HST: