(BIVN) – There have now been 30 episodes in the ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano on Hawaiʻi island.

Scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory recorded various videos and images of the most recent episode, which took place on August 6th. They were able to capture close-ups from within a closed area of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, with the permission of the National Park Service.

Scientists are also authorized to gather data from the sky. Helicopter views show lava flows from the latest episode covered nearly 80% percent of the crater floor, which now includes the old down-dropped block.

Once again, geologists braved the slow moving lava-flows to get a sample for later analysis.

Lava erupted from both the north and south vents during Episode 30, as well as from a new, third vent to the south, which was short-lived.

Kīlauea is now inflating. On Friday, the Observatory said models show the next eruptive episode could occur either late next week, or early in the week of August 19th.

The Observatory also analyzed what the emergence of the third vent could mean for the ongoing activity. They say it suggests that eruptive pressure continues to increase as the vent elevation gets higher. Magma can be injected into weak areas of the surrounding summit. The Observatory says it is possible this could result in permanent change in the vent locations and eruptive behavior.

Currently, there are no indications that any eruptive activity would occur outside of the summit region. The East Rift Zone continues to contract, indicating no magma is entering that part of the system.

The USGS Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH.