(BIVN) – The Puʻukoholā Heiau National Historic Site will celebrate its 53rd anniversary Establishment Day, “Hoʻokūʻikahi”, Hawaiian Cultural Festival next weekend.

Events will be held on Saturday, August 16 and Sunday, August 17, 2025.

From the National Park Service:

The festivities will kick off on Saturday at 6:00 a.m. with a hoʻokupu (gift-giving) ceremony. Following this, various informational booths and demonstrations showcasing traditional Hawaiian arts and crafts will begin at 9:00 a.m.. Activities include ulana lauhala (lauhala weaving), canoe rides, kuiki (quilting), Hawaiian games, lei haku and lei wili (different styles of lei-making), ulana niu (coconut frond weaving), kapa making, hulu aliʻi (chiefly featherwork), kaula (cordage), live Hawaiian mele (music), and much more!



On Sunday, August 17, activities will resume at 9:30 a.m. with traditional Hawaiian mele and pule (prayer), and both days will conclude at 3:00 p.m..



This year’s theme is “Ke Kulana Noʻeau o ka wa Kahiko,” with a sub-theme of “Eia ke ao, ka lau, la loa, ka muʻo, ka hoʻoilina,” which translates to “Here is the present, the future, the everlasting, the continuous growth, the legacy.”