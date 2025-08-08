(BIVN) – The Puʻukoholā Heiau National Historic Site will celebrate its 53rd anniversary Establishment Day, “Hoʻokūʻikahi”, Hawaiian Cultural Festival next weekend.
Events will be held on Saturday, August 16 and Sunday, August 17, 2025.
From the National Park Service:
The festivities will kick off on Saturday at 6:00 a.m. with a hoʻokupu (gift-giving) ceremony. Following this, various informational booths and demonstrations showcasing traditional Hawaiian arts and crafts will begin at 9:00 a.m.. Activities include ulana lauhala (lauhala weaving), canoe rides, kuiki (quilting), Hawaiian games, lei haku and lei wili (different styles of lei-making), ulana niu (coconut frond weaving), kapa making, hulu aliʻi (chiefly featherwork), kaula (cordage), live Hawaiian mele (music), and much more!
On Sunday, August 17, activities will resume at 9:30 a.m. with traditional Hawaiian mele and pule (prayer), and both days will conclude at 3:00 p.m..
This year’s theme is “Ke Kulana Noʻeau o ka wa Kahiko,” with a sub-theme of “Eia ke ao, ka lau, la loa, ka muʻo, ka hoʻoilina,” which translates to “Here is the present, the future, the everlasting, the continuous growth, the legacy.”
Due to significant flooding and damage that occurred in Kawaihae in May 2024, the information booths and various demonstrations will be held at the County Spencer Beach Park at ‘Ohaiʻula. Kawaihae typically experiences dry and humid weather, so attendees are encouraged to use sunscreen, wear comfortable clothing, and bring their own water, refreshments, and lunch if they plan to stay all day.
This free public event is sponsored by the National Park Service, the Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association, and Nā Aikane o Puʻukoholā Heiau. It is made possible through the countless volunteer hours and support provided by community partners, including Nā Papa Kanaka o Puʻukoholā Heiau, the Waimea Hawaiian Civic Club, the Royal Order of Kamehameha Kohala Chapter, and many dedicated community members. For more information, please call 808-882-7218 ext. 1101 or visit www.nps.gov/puhe.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
KAWAIHAE, Hawaiʻi - The theme of next weekend's event is Ke "Kulana Noʻeau o ka wa Kahiko".