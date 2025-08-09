(BIVN) – With the most recent Tsunami Warning still fresh on the minds of Hawaiʻi residents, scientists this week write about a new discovery made near the location of 1957 Andreanof Islands earthquake. The magnitude 8.6 event sent waves up to 53 feet high into Hāʻena, Kauaʻi, and up to 12 feet in Hilo Bay.

From the latest Volcano Watch article, written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates:

As part of a growing national effort to understand seafloor hazards, scientists from the United States Geological Survey’s (USGS) Volcano Science Center (VSC) are working across agencies to investigate how submarine earthquakes, landslides, and volcanic activity shape tsunami risk—not just in Hawaiʻi, but across the broader Pacific. In June 2025, a multi-agency expedition led by the USGS, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the Smithsonian, and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, explored over 2,200 miles of the Aleutian margin aboard the Office of Naval Research’s Research Vessel (R/V) Atlantis. USGS geophysicist and oceanographer Dr. Ashton Flinders of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) led the volcano, earthquake, and landslide hazard component of the expedition. Using the U.S. Navy’s human-occupied vehicle (HOV) Alvin, the mission focused on understanding how tectonic activity, submarine volcanoes, and deep-sea ecosystems interact to shape geologic hazards and ocean-floor habitats.

(HOV) Alvin is a deep-diving submarine capable of carrying two scientists and a pilot to depths of more than 20,000 feet to explore and sample the seafloor. First launched in 1964, Alvin has undergone numerous upgrades—including a major retrofit completed in 2022—and has played a key role in historic missions such as the exploration of the RMS Titanic wreck and hydrothermal vent discoveries. A highlight of the mission included Flinders’ dive to 5,300 feet below the sea surface on the flanks of Bogoslof Volcano to investigate its eruptive history and submarine structure. Over the course of the expedition, the team collected 884 scientific samples, including 444 biological specimens, 29 geologic samples, and hundreds of liters of seawater. The Atlantis traveled nearly 2,200 miles, with the ship’s multibeam sonar mapping more than 2,500 square miles of previously uncharted seafloor. Among the most significant discoveries was a massive submarine landslide structure along the southern slope of the Aleutian Shelf, about 10 miles (16 km) northwest of the epicenter of the 1957 Andreanof Islands earthquake. The landslide spans over 10 miles (16 km) across and exhibits classic signs of rapid slope failure: a scalloped headwall, a chaotic debris zone, and long runout lobes descending toward the deeper basin.