(BIVN) – A wildland fire was reported on the east slope of Maunakea on Hawaiʻi island on Monday evening.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported the Mauna Kea Access Road and Mana Road were both closed due to the fire.

The Mauna Kea Visitors Center was also closed.

Emergency officials said smoke may be visible in the area, and crews are on the scene, fighting the blaze.

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.