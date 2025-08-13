(BIVN) – U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) was on the Big Island on Tuesday, meeting with business leaders and community groups.

“On Hawai‘i Island, I got to hear directly from business leaders and regular people about how federal policies are impacting them and what resources they need,” said Senator Schatz in a news release. “We’re going to continue working together to protect and support our local communities.”

In Hilo, Senator Schatz met with business leaders from the Japanese Chamber of Commerce, Hawai‘i Island Chamber of Commerce, and Hui ‘Oihana Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce.

Senator Schatz also spoke at a meeting of the Waimea Community Association. There were roughly 250 residents in attendance.

From the office of the Senator: