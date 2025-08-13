(BIVN) – The Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority held a community talk story in Kaʻū on Wednesday, as part of an ongoing effort to engage Hawaiʻi residents and gather public feedback.

The Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority (MKSOA) was created by the Hawaiʻi State Legislature in 2022, and will assume management of Maunakea’s summit region from the University of Hawaiʻi in about six years.

The Wednesday talk story was held at the Nāʻālehu Community Center and was livestreamed on YouTube.

“As we continue to build a model of stewardship that reflects the values and priorities of our island communities, it’s important to hear from as many community voices as possible,” said John De Fries, Executive Director of MKSOA, in a news release. “We look forward to engaging with residents in meaningful dialogue.”

Previous MKSOA talk story sessions have been held in Hilo and Waimea. The next meeting will take place in Kona at the West Hawaii Civic Center on Wednesday, August 27th, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.