(BIVN) – The 39th annual Hawai‘i Kūpuna Hula Festival is coming to the Outrigger Kona Resort and Spa next month.
The event, hosted by the Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks and Recreation’s Elderly Activities Division, will take place from September 10 to 11. Doors open at 4 p.m. with showtime at 5 p.m. for both days.
The County says nearly 300 kūpuna from Hawai‘i Island, Molokai and Japan will perform during the event.
There will also be a craft fair from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. The fair will feature jewelry, Hawaiian apparel, fresh flowers, art and crafts, and more. There is no admission charge to the craft fair.
From the Department of Parks and Recreation:
Tickets for the hula performances are $20 per night and can be purchased at Elderly Recreation Services, 127 Kamana St. in Hilo and the West Hawai‘i Civic Center, Building B, 74-5044 Ane Keohokālole Highway in Kailua-Kona.
Tickets will also be available at the door until sold out.
The Outrigger Kona Resort and Spa is located at 78-128 Ehukai St., Kailua-Kona.
For more information, call 808-323-4340 or 808-961-8710.
by Big Island Video News
