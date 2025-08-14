(BIVN) – The 39th annual Hawai‘i Kūpuna Hula Festival is coming to the Outrigger Kona Resort and Spa next month.

The event, hosted by the Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks and Recreation’s Elderly Activities Division, will take place from September 10 to 11. Doors open at 4 p.m. with showtime at 5 p.m. for both days.

The County says nearly 300 kūpuna from Hawai‘i Island, Molokai and Japan will perform during the event.

There will also be a craft fair from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. The fair will feature jewelry, Hawaiian apparel, fresh flowers, art and crafts, and more. There is no admission charge to the craft fair.

