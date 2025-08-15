(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea is paused, with the next episode of lava fountaining expected next week.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH.

In this week’s Volcano Watch article, USGS California Volcano Observatory research hydrologist Shaul Hurwitz writes about how water plays a role in Kīlauea eruptions:

When most people think of erupting water, they probably have geysers, like Old Faithful Geyser in Yellowstone National Park, in mind. However, Kīlauea and its diverse style of eruptions are also significantly impacted by water. In fact, some of Kīlauea’s past explosive eruptions occurred when magma erupted through groundwater or through a lake in a summit crater. Water (H2O) that originates from the atmosphere—including snow and rain—is called “meteoric water.” The large amounts of rain in and around Kīlauea seep into the ground (rather than flow in streams) because the shallow basaltic rocks of Kīlauea have very high permeability, meaning that a lot of water can flow through them. When the water is beneath the ground, it is called groundwater.

Measurements made for more than two decades in a deep well on Kīlauea’s summit have provided information on the depth of groundwater, and it is deep! Until the 2018 eruption, water level in the well varied between about 1600 and 1620 feet (488–494 meters) below the ground surface. After the 2018 eruption, water in the well dropped to about 1660–1670 feet (506–509 meters). This is about 2400 feet (740 meters) above sea level. Chemical analysis of water from the well has informed scientists how much gas emitted from the magma is absorbed by groundwater. Although the water in the well contains significant amounts of sulfur and chlorine that are from the magma, the water itself is predominantly meteoric. Another, albeit short, glimpse into Kīlauea’s groundwater came from sampling a water lake that filled the Kīlauea summit crater between July 2019 and December 2020. That lake was mostly filled by groundwater flowing from the surrounding rocks. To know what was in the water, HVO scientists collected samples using drones (or UAS, or Uncrewed Aircraft Systems). Chemical analysis of the water revealed that it was very saline (about twice the salinity of seawater) and contained a lot of sulfur. However, the sulfur in the lake was not derived from gas released by an underlying magma but from leaching of minerals containing sulfur (sulfate minerals). At that time (2019–2020), that inference suggested a small likelihood of an explosive phreatomagmatic eruption (an eruption that occurs when magma interacts with external water).