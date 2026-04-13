(BIVN) – The tephra information center has reopened in Volcano Village.

During the 44th episode of high lava fountaining in the ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano, volcanic material was once again transported to the northeast of the caldera, impacting some residential areas outside Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Tephra fallout was reported to be strongest in the direction of Kīlauea Military Camp and the Volcano Golf Course subdivision.

Following the event, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense set up a tephra information center at the Cooper Center in Volcano Village on Sunday, April 12. The center is providing residents with information on tephra cleanup, and fielding requests for assistance.

The Civil Defense agency is being joined by representatives of the Red Cross, Community Emergency Response Team, Hawaiʻi State Department of Health.

County officials say the information center will be open from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. on Monday, April 13 and Tuesday, April 14. “Residents can learn how to clean tephra from their homes, protect water catchment tanks, keep themselves safer during cleanup, and more,” a news release stated.

Requests for assistance can be made at the information center, as well as this online form.

Officials warn volcanic tephra can irritate eyes, skin, and the respiratory system. When cleaning tephra, wear masks, gloves and eye protection. Also, use caution when clearing rooftops.

Kīlauea eruptive episodes 41 and 43 also spread tephra to neighborhoods surrounding Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, and distributed fine ash and Pele’s hair as far away as North Hilo.