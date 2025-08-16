(BIVN) – Educators, caregivers, and early childhood professionals across the state are being invited to register for the Hawai‘i Island Early Childhood Conference set for next month in Kona.
The conference will be held September 12 to 13 at King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel in Kailua-Kona, and is being hosted by the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Research and Development’s Early Childhood Resource Program, in partnership with Baby STEPS Hawaiʻi and Friends of the Future.
This year’s theme is “Ho‘ohana – Inspiring Educators with Intent and Purpose.” The conference will focus on practical tools and thoughtful reflections to support the Kindergarten Entry Assessment domains. Featured areas of emphasis include:
- Language and literacy
- Authentic assessment
- Outdoor learning
- Statewide early childhood systems updates
According to a Hawaiʻi County news release:
Friday, Sept. 12 kicks off with an evening dinner and pau hana networking event, featuring a keynote address by renowned educators Cyndi Willmarth and Paige Brown.
Saturday, Sept. 13, offers a full day of professional development, including three breakout sessions with five workshop options each. These sessions will provide hands-on learning and meaningful dialogue around this year’s focus areas.
Attendees can register for Friday only, Saturday only, or both days.
To learn more and register for the conference, including reserving a hotel room, please visit: (this website).
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
KONA, Hawaiʻi - Educators across the state are invited to register for the event to be held September 12-13 at King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel.