(BIVN) – Educators, caregivers, and early childhood professionals across the state are being invited to register for the Hawai‘i Island Early Childhood Conference set for next month in Kona.

The conference will be held September 12 to 13 at King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel in Kailua-Kona, and is being hosted by the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Research and Development’s Early Childhood Resource Program, in partnership with Baby STEPS Hawaiʻi and Friends of the Future.

This year’s theme is “Ho‘ohana – Inspiring Educators with Intent and Purpose.” The conference will focus on practical tools and thoughtful reflections to support the Kindergarten Entry Assessment domains. Featured areas of emphasis include:

Language and literacy

Authentic assessment

Outdoor learning

Statewide early childhood systems updates

