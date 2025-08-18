(BIVN) – A project to renovate the Kings’ Shops at the Waikoloa Beach Resort is underway.

The center-wide renovation began in July, and the Kings’ Shops will remain open during the work. The project is scheduled to finish in winter 2025.

The renovation project will update common areas, landscaping, and restrooms. Construction is being staged “so retailers and restaurants remain accessible throughout the work,” Kings’ Shops representatives say, and guests are encouraged to visit for continued shopping, dining and cultural programming.

“Kings’ Shops has long been a gathering place for the community and visitors alike,” said Lynn Rostau, general manager of Kings’ Shops, in a news release. “As we mark 35 years in 2026, possibility is in full bloom as this renovation re-creates a sense of place where guests can enjoy the best Hawai‘i Island has to offer.”

