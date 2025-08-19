(BIVN) – Nā Leo TV will be holding a free sports broadcasting workshop in Hilo this week at its Mohouli Street studio.
The Hawaiʻi Island Community Access Television Station announced the hands-on training will be held on Wednesday, August 20, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with a goal to prepare individuals for careers in sports broadcasting.
From a Nā Leo TV news release:
The NLTV Sports Broadcast workshop will provide participants with instruction in the fundamental skills required to capture live sports action for TV, including camera setup and operation, as well as techniques for effectively covering a variety of sporting events. Attendees will also receive guidance on best practices for working as part of a professional broadcast team.
Following successful completion of the training, certified participants will be eligible to join the production crew for Nā Leo TV’s new weekly sports program, J.E. on the Bench, hosted by veteran sports commentator and NLTV producer J.E. Orozco, who brings years of experience in covering athletics from the court to the field.
Certified attendees will be added to Nā Leo TV’s roster of skilled camera operators regularly called upon to cover major sporting and community events across Hawai‘i Island.
“Nā Leo TV is creating opportunities that connect our community with media in exciting and meaningful ways,” said Ashley Kierkiewicz, President & CEO of Nā Leo TV. “This workshop not only gives participants valuable technical training, but it opens the door to real-world experience in live sports broadcasting.”
Space is limited, and participation is free of charge. Interested individuals are encouraged to register at naleo.tv/sportsworkshop secure their place in the workshop.
The workshop supports Nā Leo TV’s mission to develop local talent, expand career readiness opportunities, and strengthen Hawai‘i Island’s media ecosystem by providing hands-on training alongside experienced industry professionals.
by Big Island Video News
