(BIVN) – A Hawaiʻi County Council committee has advanced a resolution urging the State of Hawaiʻi request the U.S. military cease “all bombing and desecration activities” at the Pōhakuloa Training Area on Hawaiʻi island.

Council Resolution 234-25 also urges the State of Hawai‘i to reject land swaps and lease renewals “unless stipulations are established to address comprehensive cleanup, restoration, and bioremediation at PTA”, and conduct a full Ka Pa‘akai Analysis of PTA “to ensure the protection of Native Hawaiian cultural practices and resources”.

The bill was introduced by Councilmember Rebecca Villegas, and received the support of the 8 councilmembers in attendance for Tuesday’s meeting of the Council’s Policy Committee on Environmental and Natural Resource Management in Kona.

“Conceptually, this resolution should be a no-brainer,” said Council Chair Holeka Goro Inaba.

“I don’t think we need to drag this out, especially for the public who has spent hours of their time testifying on something that should be a slam dunk,” Inaba said.

The U.S. Army is currently seeking to retain up to to approximately 22,750 acres of State-owned land at Pōhakuloa to support continued military training. While that effort continues, the military was dealt a blow by the Hawaiʻi Board of Land and Natural Resources when the BLNR voted to reject the Army’s Environmental Impact Statement, a major component of the land retention process.

Testifiers on Tuesday expressed concern following recent news reports that the U.S. Army Secretary is trying to fast-track a new lease agreement within 60 days.

Resolution 234-25 will next go the full council for a vote.