(BIVN) – CU Hawai‘i Federal Credit Union has opened a student branch at Pāhoa High & Intermediate School.

A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the Puna school on August 18. The new student branch provides work-based learning, financial literacy education, and financial services to students, faculty and staff.

From a news release:

Hawaii DOE Complex Area Superintendent Stacey Bello, Complex Area Officer Wilma Roddy, Principal Kim Williamson, Vice Principal Brianna Sanchez, along with CU Hawai‘i Board Chair Eric Tanouye and President/CEO James Takamine attended the grand opening of the new school branch — fully staffed and operated by students.

Student Member Service Representatives gain valuable work experience, improve their financial literacy, and earn money through this work-based learning opportunity. The student credit union also provides financial services and education to the greater Pāhoa High & Intermediate School community as students serve their peers and teachers.

Principal Kim Williamson remarked, “CU Hawai‘i has provided a great opportunity to the students of Pāhoa High and Intermediate School. The real world application of financial literacy will help to strengthen the Puna community and Hawai‘i Island. We are proud to partner with this financial institution and look forward to building and sustaining this program.”

CU Hawai‘i Board Chair Eric Tanouye, thanked the leadership of DOE along with Principal Kim Williamson and his staff in partnering with CU Hawai‘I to extend “More Possibilities” to the community which is the mission of the credit union.

CU Hawai‘i Pāhoa Branch manager Luzviminda Martin said, “This is the beginning of new opportunities, relationships, and possibilities as we partner with Pāhoa High & Intermediate School. It reflects our commitment to serving our community – providing financial solutions, empowering futures, and creating a place where every member feels valued and supported, especially the students.”