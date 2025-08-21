(BIVN) – A magnitude-7.5 earthquake in the Drake Passage area of the Pacific did not generate a tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi, emergency officials reported on Thursday evening.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, which initially measured the earthquake at a magnitude-8.0, issued a statement for Hawaiʻi, saying “a tsunami threat exists for parts of the Pacific located closer to the earthquake,” but “based on all available data… there is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.”

The earthquake was located about 439 miles south-southeast of Tolhuin, Tierra del Fuego, Argentina, at a depth of about 6.7 miles.