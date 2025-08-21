(BIVN) – Hawaii police are asking for the public’s assistance in an South Kohala identity theft investigation.

On July 23, police received a report of a stolen cell phone in the South Kohala district, and are now seeking a person of interest in an identity theft investigation.

This week, police released photos from a surveillance camera, showing an unidentified male who appeared to be taking a cell phone off a table. He is described as a Caucasian male, between 5-feet 9-inches and 5-feet 10-inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with long curly dark hair with a dark beard, wearing a blue t-shirt, brown shorts, black shoes, and carrying a large backpack.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or email Officer Kiley Loo at Kiley.loo@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential, police say.