(BIVN) – An area of Hāmākua is under a Water Restriction Notice, effective immediately and until further notice, due to a water main break. Affected customers must reduce water use by at least 25 percent.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply says the affected area includes Kahana Drive east of Kalehua Road, Kalehua Road, Pa‘auilo Mauka Road between Kalōpā Mauka Road and Pōhākea Road, and all side roads and adjacent areas.

From the DWS:

A water restriction is necessary due to a water main break in a remote area. Crews have located the break and estimate the repairs will take six to eight hours to complete. DWS is hauling water to refill the water tanks, and customers are asked to restrict their use to allow the tanks to be refilled. DWS has stationed a potable water tanker at the intersection of Kalōpā Mauka Road and Keāhua Road for the public’s use. Water is also available at the public spigot located at the bottom of Pōhākea Road in Pa‘auilo.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.