(BIVN) – Governor Josh Green has announced the appointment of a Green Fee Advisory Council, who will provide guidance on how the funds from the latest Transient Accommodations Tax increase, known as the “Green Fee”, will be allocated.

The Green Fee Advisory Council Members are:

Lea Hong – Hawaiʻi State Director of The Trust for Public Land since 2006, championing restoration of lands to Native Hawaiian stewardship and sustainable community spaces.

Dennis Hwang – Faculty, University of Hawaiʻi Sea Grant College Program, NOAA, lead author for the 'Homeowner's Handbook to Prepare for Natural Hazards" and member of the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency's Hawaiʻi Earthquake and Tsunami Advisory Committee.

Janice Ikeda – Founding CEO of Vibrant Hawaiʻi, advancing resilience networks and community-led development across Hawaiʻi Island

Michelle Kaʻuhane – Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President at Hawaiʻi Community Foundation; experience in non-profit management, community-based economic development, and public policy advocacy.

Dr. Jack Kittinger – Conservation scientist and Research Professor at Arizona State University; leads Conservation International's Center for Regenerative Economies.

Keoni Kuoha – Long-time Hōkūleʻa crew member and Maui community leader, with deep experience in governance, indigenous resource stewardship and nonprofit leadership.

Jeff Mikulina (Chair) – Executive Director of Climate Hawai'i; strategist in social impact and sustainable development, spearheading statewide climate initiatives.

Carmela Resuma – Destination Stewardship Director at Kilohana by the Hawaiian Council, integrating culture, tourism and ʻāina stewardship in community programs.

Jeff Wagoner – President and CEO of Outrigger Hospitality Group; leads a global portfolio of beach resorts, hotels, vacation condominiums and retail operations and has a more than three decade career in hospitality.

From the Office of the Governor:

The Green Fee Advisory Council will host an introductory webinar on September 24, 2025, at 10:30 a.m., which will include a discussion of the purpose and approach of the newly formed Green Fee Advisory Council, as well as a preview of the process ahead in the coming months. Interested community members are encouraged to register in advance: Zoom Webinar: Green Fee Advisory Council Introduction and Process Preview

September 24, 2025, 10:30 a.m.

The Green Fee, established by Act 96 and signed into law in May 2025, is described as “the nation’s first-ever climate impact fee”. The fee will raise the Transient Accommodations Tax (TAT) by 0.75%, effective January 1, 2026. Officials project the fee will generate approximately $100 million annually, “directed toward environmental stewardship, hazard mitigation, infrastructure resilience and enhancing the visitor experience.”

“This Green Fee is a generational commitment to protect Hawaiʻi’s future,” said Governor Green. “Under the leadership of Jeff Mikulina and this advisory council, every dollar collected will work smarter and harder — to safeguard our natural and cultural treasures, build climate resilience and share responsibility with visitors for the stewardship of our islands.”