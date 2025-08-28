(BIVN) – An innovative land trust model is helping to make affordable homeownership possible for families on Hawaiʻi island.

A recent news release detailed the how the dream of homeownership became a reality for the Uyeda ʻohana in Hilo, through a partnership between the Hawaiʻi County Office of Housing and Community Development and HALE O Hawaiʻi, a Community Land Trust.

From the news release:

The handover ceremony and celebration on Aug. 22 marked a milestone in the partnership between HALE O Hawaiʻi Community Land Trust and County of Hawaiʻi Office of Housing and Community Development (OHCD), advancing an innovative land trust model to keep homes affordable for generations to come. “With this handover, we celebrate not only a new beginning for the Uyeda ʻohana, but also a new pathway for housing on Hawaiʻi Island,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “This partnership between the County and HALE O Hawaiʻi shows what is possible when we combine public resources with community stewardship. Together, we are building homes that will remain affordable for generations so that local families can thrive.”