(BIVN) – A popular Puna beach park will be closed after Labor Day, as crews work to complete the dredging of the Pohoiki Boat Ramp.
The Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks and Recreation announced on Thursday that Isaac Kepoʻokalani Hale Beach Park will be closed until further notice, starting on Tuesday, September 2nd. The closure is needed “to support public safety efforts during crane dredging operations at the Pohoiki Boat Ramp, which is located at the park,” the County said.
From a joint news release from the County of Hawaiʻi and the State Department of Land and Natural Resources:
The work is part of a $9.28 million contract the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) awarded to Goodfellow Bros., LLC, to remove sand and other lava debris accumulated during the 2018 Kīlauea eruption and restore a wide entrance channel for the boat ramp. The project is scheduled to be completed by November.
“Once completed, the dredging project at Pohoiki will restore boat access that is vital for the Puna community,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “This temporary park closure is necessary to ensure the project is done safely and effectively. We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as we work to ensure the restoration and long-term resilience of this important community gathering place.”
The boat ramp restoration project began in June. The project is entering a phase that requires a crane to dredge volcanic debris on the ocean side of the channel. On Sept. 3, crane dredging operations will begin and will continue through Oct. 31.
“This project is critical to restore ocean access for the Puna community fishers, boaters, and emergency rescue personnel,” said DLNR Engineer Finn McCall. “Temporary closure of the park and boat ramp is important to ensure safety during crane dredging operations that will be carrying heavy loads of lava debris overhead. Even during non-dredging operations, the crane may present a safety hazard to the public.”
Hawaiʻi County Council member Ashley Kierkiewicz, whose district includes Pohoiki, also noted the importance of restoring the boat ramp and protecting public safety during the crane dredging operation.
“Our local lawaiʻa have waited years for the boat ramp to be usable again, often making long detours just to access the ocean,” she said. “The County and our community partners have worked closely with DLNR to advocate for dredging, and this temporary closure ensures the work can be done safely and efficiently. Restoring the boat ramp means restoring an essential connection to the ocean that was lost in the 2018 eruption.”
