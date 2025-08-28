(BIVN) – A popular Puna beach park will be closed after Labor Day, as crews work to complete the dredging of the Pohoiki Boat Ramp.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks and Recreation announced on Thursday that Isaac Kepoʻokalani Hale Beach Park will be closed until further notice, starting on Tuesday, September 2nd. The closure is needed “to support public safety efforts during crane dredging operations at the Pohoiki Boat Ramp, which is located at the park,” the County said.

From a joint news release from the County of Hawaiʻi and the State Department of Land and Natural Resources:

The work is part of a $9.28 million contract the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) awarded to Goodfellow Bros., LLC, to remove sand and other lava debris accumulated during the 2018 Kīlauea eruption and restore a wide entrance channel for the boat ramp. The project is scheduled to be completed by November.