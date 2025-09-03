(BIVN) – Hurricane Kiko has become a major hurricane.

Kiko is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, moving west towards the Central Pacific at 9 mph. Kiko was 1,560 miles east southeast of Hilo as of Wednesday evening.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds have increased to near 145 mph (230 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast through Friday, the National Hurricane Center says, followed by gradual weakening over the weekend as Kiko approaches the Hawaiian Islands from the east.

“The track of this cyclone will be governed by its intensity and interaction with steering flow, the latter of which will be modulated in part by deepening mid-latitude troughing near the islands as it approaches,” the National Weather Service in Honolulu wrote on Wednesday evening. “A flash flood threat may develop over the islands in the Tuesday-Thursday time frame conditional on the exact track of the system.”

From the 5 p.m. National Hurricane Center discussion: