(BIVN) – The reopening and blessing of a redeveloped playground at Pu‘u Nui Park in Waikōloa is set for this Saturday, September 6th.

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation and the Friends of Pu‘u Nui Park are inviting the community to join them at the park, located at 68-1845 Puʻu Nui Street.

The event starts at 4 p.m., and “will include arts and crafts activities in addition to an opportunity to experience the new playground,” officials say.

“This project is a true collaboration between the County and the community,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda in a news release. “Creating quality recreational facilities is a priority for our administration, and we are thrilled to see this playground reopen again. Mahalo to the Friends of Pu‘u Nui Park and all who contributed to providing this new equipment, which will support keiki and their families for many years to come.”

The redeveloped playground includes the installation of “two new play structures with slides and climbing areas, a new play surface to enhance safety, new walkways and fencing.”

County officials say the Friends of Pu‘u Nui Park raised funds to purchase the new equipment and performed other work in support of the project.

The park will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.