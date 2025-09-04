(BIVN) – Hurricane Kiko – 1,360 miles east southeast of Hilo as of 5 p.m. Thursday – has weakened slightly as it moves west at 9 mph. With maximum sustained winds near 125 mph, Kiko is now a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

The National Hurricane Center says some strengthening is possible tonight and Friday, followed by slow weakening Friday night through the weekend. Swells generated by Hurricane Kiko could begin reaching Hawaiʻi shores towards the end of this weekend.

Forecasters are saying interests in the Hawaiian Islands should monitor the progress of Kiko.

“Currently, it looks like a band of dry air will fill in on Monday before moisture associated with Hurricane Kiko fills in from the east on Monday night,” the National Weather Service in Honolulu reported Thursday afternoon. “The (National Hurricane Center) is currently forecasting Kiko to pass just north of the Big Island as a Tropical Storm on Tuesday. Kiko’s wind field is forecast to stay mostly confined to the northern half of the center. Statewide, flash flooding is a possibility, conditional on Kiko’s track, intensity, and its interaction with the upper level low that is expected to remain in the area through much of next week. At a minimum, increased showers are expected through much of next week.”

From the National Hurricane Center discussion at 5 p.m. HST: