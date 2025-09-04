(BIVN) – Hurricane Kiko is still a major hurricane, located 1,470 miles east southeast of Hilo as of 5 a.m. HST on Thursday morning.

Kiko is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, moving west towards the Central Pacific at 9 mph. The storm is a little weaker, with maximum sustained winds down to 130 mph (215 km/h) with higher gusts. Fluctuations in intensity are expected in the next two to three days.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says Kiko is forecast to move into Hawaiʻi’s eastern offshore waters, or pass 150W, late next Monday. “The track of Kiko will be determined by the drier Central Pacific environment it will be moving into the next couple of days as well as its interaction with increasing southwesterly shear brought on by (a) northwest trough,” the NWS forecasters wrote Thursday morning. “As of this time, due to the high uncertainly of Kiko’s intensity and track, the messaging for the state is focused on the potential for greater rainfall leading to a flood threat during the Monday through early Thursday time frame.”

From the National Hurricane Center discussion posted at 5 a.m. HST: