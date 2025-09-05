(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County officials and community members celebrated the reconstruction of the iconic bridge pavilion at Lili‘uokalani Gardens in Hilo on Friday.

The previous pavilion was removed late last year due to extensive termite damage that significantly deteriorated the structure.

“This unique bridge at Liliʻuokalani Gardens is beloved by so many of our community members, who have special memories connected to it,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda in a news release. “Our County employees did a tremendous job rebuilding it for all of us to enjoy. I also want to express my gratitude to the Friends of Lili‘uokalani Gardens for their continued support.”

From the County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks and Recreation: