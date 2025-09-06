(BIVN) – Hurricane Kiko has entered the Central Pacific basin as a major hurricane, and as of 5 a.m. on Saturday was located about 1,000 miles east southeast of Hilo.

With maximum sustained winds near 130 mph, Kiko is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Gradual weakening is expected over the next several days as it nears the Hawaiian Islands.

Kiko is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph, and the National Hurricane Center expects this general motion to continue for the next few days. The official forecast track keeps the center of Kiko north of the main Hawaiian Islands. However, “there is still some uncertainty in forecasts at 3 days and beyond,” the NHC says.

“Kiko is forecast to weaken as it approaches the Hawaiian Islands from the southeast and be a tropical storm as it passes in the vicinity of the far northern offshore waters of Hawaii Tuesday into Wednesday,” the National Weather Service in Honolulu reported Saturday morning. “A dry slot of air leading the cyclone will pass across the state Monday and briefly lower early day rain chances. Then rain chances will steadily increase from the east from late Monday through Wednesday or Thursday. Light trades will gradually back more northerly as TC Kiko passes off to the north through the middle of next week.”



“Kiko is also dragging in a very high precipitable water air mass of around 2 inches; near max values by early September standards,” the NWS added. “So, with a continued northerly track of Kiko, forecast confidence is highest that island weather during Kiko’s passage will transition to cloudier and more humid under very weak winds and occasional showers. The greatest rainfall will likely occur along more eastern and northern upslope, higher terrain exposures.”

Kiko’s main impacts will likely be marine-based. Surf along east facing shores will steadily rise late Sunday through early next week, forecasters say, as swell energy from Kiko arrives. “The surf may approach High Surf Advisory Criteria as early as Monday and possibly breach High Surf Warning levels Monday night into Tuesday during its peak,” the NWS said. “However, surf heights will be highly depended on the track and intensity of Kiko as it nears the state.”

