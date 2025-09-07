(BIVN) – After restrengthening into a category 4 hurricane on Saturday, Kiko is gradually weakening over cooler waters, 715 miles east of Hilo as of 5 a.m. on Sunday.

On Sunday morning, Kiko was category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, with maximum sustained winds decreased to near 115 mph. Kiko is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph.

Kiko is expected to weaken into a tropical storm on Tuesday, as it passes north of the Hawaiian Islands.

The ocean swell generated by Kiko will begin arriving today, forecasters say, “peaking at or near High Surf Warning levels along east-facing shores Monday night and Tuesday.”

“Kiko is introducing a very high precipitable water air mass of around 2 inches to the area; near max values by early September standards,” the National Weather Service in Honolulu wrote Sunday morning. “So, with a forecast north-northwest Kiko track, forecast confidence is the greatest that island weather during Kiko’s passage will transition to cloudier and more humid under very benign winds and occasional showers.”

“The greatest rainfall will likely fall along more eastern and northern upslope mauka or within higher terrain.” the forecasters wrote. “This very moist air mass moving across the islands as Kiko passes to the north, combined with weaker steering flow over the island chain, may lead to periods of heavy rain along small scale breeze boundaries.”

From the National Hurricane Center discussion posted at 5 a.m. HST: