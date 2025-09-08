(BIVN) – Hurricane Kiko was located about 410 miles east of Hilo as of 5 a.m. Monday morning, moving west northwest at 15 mph.

Kiko is now a category 1 hurricane. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 85 mph. Kiko is expected to become a tropical storm by the end of the day, passing north of the Hawaiian Islands Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Confidence in this scenario is increasing, though interests in Hawaii should continue to monitor official forecasts for Kiko,” the National Weather Service in Honolulu stated, “Moisture along the periphery of the system will spread over the state Monday night and Tuesday. Initially, this will provide an increase in clouds and mainly windward showers, but as trade winds become disrupted, afternoon sea breezes will likely trigger spotty interior rainfall. These showers could be locally heavy in places, and we cannot rule out a brief thunderstorm as the atmosphere destabilizes on Tuesday. As dew points creep into the low to mid 70s, rather humid conditions will prevail.”

Large surf is expected to arrive along east facing shores soon.

“Latest buoy observations from buoy 51004 has started to pick up energy in the 11 to 13 second spectral bands throughout the night,” the National Weather Service said. “Surf will likely come in below advisory thresholds through today. But, as Kiko moves northwest, a rapid rise of a short lived east swell is expected to fill in, peak potentially at low end High Surf Warning levels Tuesday, before declining through Wednesday. A High Surf Warning for east facing shores will likely be issued this afternoon. Note, peak surf heights will be highly dependent on the track and intensity of Kiko as it nears the state.”

From the National Hurricane Center discussion posted at 5 a.m. HST: