(BIVN) – Kiko remains a tropical storm, 150 miles northeast of Honolulu, moving west-northwest at 14 mph as of 5 p.m. Tuesday evening.

The threat of direct impacts to the Hawaiian Islands continues to diminish as Kiko remains on its forecasted track.

The High Surf Warning for east-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island was cancelled today, after the swell produced by Kiko “did not get as large as anticipated and is on a steady decline this afternoon”, the National Weather Service reported.

“The trailing band of moisture extending from TC Kiko to waters well east of the Big Island will advance west through the area tonight and Wednesday,” the Honolulu-based forecasters stated. “This band resides along the convergent lead edge of high pressure that will build into the area during the medium range. A wide coverage of showers over windward portions of the Big Island and Maui can be expected tonight mainly after midnight and mainly over areas exposed to ESE flow. Locales such as western Maui and the Hamakua Coast of the Big Island likely observe little in the way of rainfall while amounts up to a couple of inches will be possible for other windward locations. Weak capping will favor localized heavy downpours, but the general expectation is for rain rates to remain below 1″ per hour.”

From the Central Pacific Hurricane Center at 5 p.m. HST: