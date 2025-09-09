(BIVN) – Kiko weakened to a tropical storm overnight. The storm was located 215 miles north-northeast of Hilo on Tuesday morning, moving west-northwest at 14 mph. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 45 mph.

Tropical Storm Kiko will pass north of Hawaiʻi island today, with little impact on the Big Island aside from some brief heavy downpours, and the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm over interior areas.

A High Surf Warning is in effect until Tuesday evening, as “dangerously large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet” will be possible along east-facing shores. From the National Weather Service in Honolulu:

The latest buoy observations from Hilo showed a rise in energy across the 12-14 second spectral bands during the evening, and throughout the night. With Kiko expected to make its closest approach to the Hawaiian Islands during the next 12-24 hours, we expect another quick rise in wave heights over the western half of the state today. Although peak surf heights are expected to be short-lived, a rapid rise of east swell should produce dangerous conditions along east facing shores. A High Surf Warning remains in effect for the Big Island, Maui, and Molokai, and starts for Oahu and Kauai this morning. Surf heights are expected to have peaked for the Big Island over the next couple of hours, for Maui County in the next few hours, and mid day into the afternoon for Oahu and Kauai.

From the National Hurricane Center discussion posted at 5 a.m. HST: