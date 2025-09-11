(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano remains paused, with the next episode likely to begin between September 17 and 23, scientists say.

Meanwhile, construction at surrounding areas in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park continues. The national park Service recently reported that Phase One of the Disaster Recovery construction projects resulting from the 2018 Kīlauea eruption and summit collapse is almost complete.

“The Uēkahuna observation deck opened in May and its comfort station should open before the end of September,” the National Park Service wrote in a recent update. “The new roundabout traffic circle near the park entrance is done, and the additional entrance lane for park staff and partners, and the exit pullout before the highway, should also be done by the end of September.”

“The park thanks everyone for their patience and support during Phase One of the Disaster Recovery Project,” park officials added.

Switchback work is also underway for the Kīlauea Iki Trail.

“The western switchbacks of Kīlauea Iki Trail are temporarily closed for repairs and safety upgrades,” the National Park Service stated. “The work occurs Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the switchbacks are open to hikers outside of those hours. The rest of the popular 3.3-mile trail is open.”

The work on the switchback should be complete by September 30.

Hawaiian Electric’s line relocation and replacement project also continues. “Hole digging is complete, and power pole replacement is now happening along Highway 11 in the park,” the NPS said.