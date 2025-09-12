(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano remains paused, with the next episode of lava fountaining likely to begin at the end of next week.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Thursday reported the rate of inflation had decreased over the past few days, with models suggesting Episode 33 likely to begin between September 19 and 22. The next episode could start later if the rate of inflation continues to decrease.

As of Thursday, the Uēkahuna tiltmeter recorded approximately 13.9 microradians of inflationary tilt since the previous Episode 32 ended. The same tiltmeter recorded about 25 microradians of deflationary tilt during that episode.

“Patterns of tremor indicate that gas pistoning is probably occurring deeper within the vent and is marked by low frequency bursts every 3–8 minutes,” the USGS HVO stated.

All activity associated with the current eruption has been confined to the summit caldera within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH.