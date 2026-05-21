Public Safety Power Shutoff Watch Issued For Kawaihae, Waikoloa

(BIVN) – A Public Safety Power Shutoff Watch has been initiated by the Hawaiian Electric company for the Kawaihae and Waikoloa areas on Hawaiʻi Island, where high winds and dry conditions could lead to an increased risk of wildfires today.
“If weather conditions intensify in the next 24 to 48 hours, Hawaiian Electric may proactively shut off power in communities with high exposure to wildfire risk as a Public Safety Power Shutoff,” the power company stated in a Thursday news release. “Customers in these areas are urged to initiate their own emergency plans and prepare for the possibility of extended power outages.”
The areas are already under a Wind Advisory, issued by the National Weather Service, with wind gusts in the 50 mph range expected through tonight and possibly into Friday. There are no Red Flag Warnings or related fire weather advisories in effect.
The PSPS Watch is also in effect for West Maui and parts of Ōmaʻopio and Pulehu in Kahului.
From Hawaiian Electric:
What we’re doing
At Hawaiian Electric, our PSPS emergency response plan includes:
- Closely monitoring weather
- Deploying spotters to monitor conditions and look out for any fire risks
- Coordinating with state and county emergency response officials
- Urging customers to prepare for possible power outages with safety as their main focus
How you can prepare
Safety is always Hawaiian Electric’s top priority. We urge customers to make it their top priority, too:
- Check emergency equipment such as flashlights and lanterns (make sure they are operational and buy extra batteries), emergency generators, battery-operated radios and light sticks.
- Have a battery-powered radio on hand to listen for updates on weather conditions and possible PSPS outage implementation.
- If someone in your home is dependent on electrically powered, life-sustaining medical equipment, check backup facilities. Plan where to go if an evacuation is ordered. If you need to go to the hospital or other emergency shelter, remember to take your medical equipment and medications with you to the facility.
- If you plan to use a portable generator, make sure it is placed in a well-ventilated area outside the home, and be sure to carefully follow all instructions in the manufacturer’s manual.
- Turn your refrigerator and freezer to their coldest settings. If power goes out, this will keep food fresher longer.
- Turn off and unplug any unnecessary electrical equipment, especially sensitive electronics. If an outage occurs, this will prevent damage to the equipment from surges when power is restored.
- Don’t venture out in the dark because you might not see a downed power line that could be energized and dangerous; avoid standing water and debris.
- If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and dangerous. Stay at least 30 feet or more away from all power lines. Warn others to stay away. For emergency assistance call 911. For Hawaiian Electric, call our Trouble Line:
Oʻahu: 1-855-304-1212
Hawaiʻi Island: 1-855-304-9191
Maui County: 1-855-304-8181