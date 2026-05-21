Public Safety Power Shutoff Watch Issued For Kawaihae, Waikoloa

(BIVN) – A Public Safety Power Shutoff Watch has been initiated by the Hawaiian Electric company for the Kawaihae and Waikoloa areas on Hawaiʻi Island, where high winds and dry conditions could lead to an increased risk of wildfires today.

“If weather conditions intensify in the next 24 to 48 hours, Hawaiian Electric may proactively shut off power in communities with high exposure to wildfire risk as a Public Safety Power Shutoff,” the power company stated in a Thursday news release. “Customers in these areas are urged to initiate their own emergency plans and prepare for the possibility of extended power outages.”

The areas are already under a Wind Advisory, issued by the National Weather Service, with wind gusts in the 50 mph range expected through tonight and possibly into Friday. There are no Red Flag Warnings or related fire weather advisories in effect.

The PSPS Watch is also in effect for West Maui and parts of Ōmaʻopio and Pulehu in Kahului.

From Hawaiian Electric: