Police To Hold “Heal Our Highways” Sign-Waving in Waimea

(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department says it will be holding a “Heal Our Highways” sign-waving event this weekend in Waimea.
The event will take place on Saturday, May 23rd, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Church Row in Waimea.
“The gathering will also honor the life of Pastor Sione Tilini, a beloved Waimea resident and pastor whose recent passing in a traffic collision deeply impacted the community,” said a police news release. On May 10th, Tilini was killed by a passing vehicle as he was helping to change a tire on the side of Kawaihae Road.
The sign waving event comes as Hawaiʻi County officials are promoting a “drive safe and make it home” message in response to the increase in traffic fatalities around the Big Island.
The police news release detailed the upcoming “Heal Our Highways” event:
Launched in October 2025 by the department’s Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit, the Heal Our Highways campaign was designed to increase awareness about the impact of traffic fatalities on the loved ones and friends of those killed.
The event is being organized to raise awareness about the tragic and preventable loss of life on Hawai‘i Island roadways caused by impaired driving, reckless driving, speeding, and driver inattention. Organizers hope to bring together community members, public safety agencies, healthcare professionals, faith-based organizations, and local leaders in support of safer highways throughout Hawai‘i Island.
“The impact that traffic fatalities have on those left behind is life altering,” said Area II Traffic Enforcement Officer Adam Roberg, who developed the campaign. “If one person’s death affects 20 people, then 20 people have lived through that event. Several family members of those killed in past traffic fatalities have attended previous Heal Our Highways events and we encourage others to attend Saturday’s sign waving.”
The gathering will also honor the life of Pastor Sione Tilini, a beloved Waimea resident and pastor whose recent passing in a traffic collision deeply impacted the community.
Representatives from several agencies and organizations are expected to participate, including the County of Hawai‘i Mayor’s Office, Hawai‘i Police Department, Hawai‘i Fire Department, North Hawai‘i Community Hospital, Hawai‘i Department of Law Enforcement Sheriffs, Department of Land and Natural Resources, local tow companies, churches, and other community groups.
Organizers encourage the public to attend and stand united in remembrance, healing, and action to help prevent future tragedies on Hawai‘i Island roadways.
“Healing begins when a community comes together,” said Roberg.