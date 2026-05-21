Police To Hold “Heal Our Highways” Sign-Waving in Waimea

(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department says it will be holding a “Heal Our Highways” sign-waving event this weekend in Waimea.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 23rd, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Church Row in Waimea.

“The gathering will also honor the life of Pastor Sione Tilini, a beloved Waimea resident and pastor whose recent passing in a traffic collision deeply impacted the community,” said a police news release. On May 10th, Tilini was killed by a passing vehicle as he was helping to change a tire on the side of Kawaihae Road.

The sign waving event comes as Hawaiʻi County officials are promoting a “drive safe and make it home” message in response to the increase in traffic fatalities around the Big Island.

The police news release detailed the upcoming “Heal Our Highways” event: